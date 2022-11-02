Fields & Scharnhorst (Photos: Jessica Crans)

BBR MUSIC GROUP has promoted CAROLINE FIELDS to Dir./Publicity and hired CAMRYN SCHARNHORST as Mgr./Publicity.

Since joining BBR as Mgr./Publicity in 2021, FIELDS has been instrumental in the launch of AMERICAN IDOL winner CHAYCE BECKHAM, AMERICA’S GOT TALENT top three finalist DRAKE MILLIGAN, Country outlier KOLBY COOPER and established star DUSTIN LYNCH. Serving as the day-to-day point person for numerous artists’ publicity, she will continue to handle media relations, asset creation and strategy development and execution.

FIELDS joined the label from ABSOLUTE PUBLICITY, where she spearheaded publicity campaigns for ALABAMA, SHENANDOAH, RICKY SKAGGS, the late CHARLIE DANIELS and more. With seven years of music industry experience, her previous stops also include NPG PR, ARISTOMEDIA and SHORE FIRE MEDIA. She will continue to report to SVP/Publicity JAY JONES, and can be reached at caroline@bbrmusicgroup.com.

SCHARNHORST will manage the day-to-day publicity needs and messaging for many of the acts on the label group’s artist roster. She joins the label from a tenure in Country radio, where she has been working since she was a teenager. Most recently, she was the Account Manager for four large-market Country radio stations in KANSAS CITY. She will also report to JONES, and can be reached at camryn@bbrmusicgroup.com.

