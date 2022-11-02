Kidd Kraddick Re-Ups In San Antonio

YEA NETWORKS’ syndicated “The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show” has just signed a deal to extend the show for another three years on iHEARTMEDIA AC KQXT (Q101.9)/SAN ANTONIO, TX. The show, featuring J-SI CHAVEZ, KELLIE RASBERRY, BIG AL MACK, ANA CASTILLEJOS and PART=TIMEJUSTIN, has aired in the market since 2004 on sister station KXXM prior to OCTOBER 2020.

YEA NETWORKS President SHAWN NUNN commented, “Not many syndicated shows can dominate in a Top 25 market, especially for 20 years! SAN ANTONIO listeners feel such a connection to the cast that just can’t be matched. Thanks to iHEARTMEDIA for continuing this great relationship!”

KQXT PD MARC SHERMAN added, “After years of success in SAN ANTONIO, the cast continues to find a fresh approach, bringing love and laughter to our mornings. To say we’re excited is an understatement.”

Host J-SI CHAVEZ said, “We have built such an awesome relationship with our radio family in SAN ANTONIO. They have been there with us during the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and we try to repay that by giving back to the community as well! It is an honor to be able to continue on the airwaves in SAN ANTONIO! ”

Co-host KELLIE RASBERRY noted, “Knowing that we have three more years — and hopefully more! — on Q101.9 is such a gift to us. Our SAN ANTONIO listeners have shown us so much love all these years that it feels like family now. Thank you to iHEARTMEDIA and everyone at KQXT for the faith and support!”

For more information, contact SCOTT KERR, Director Of Affiliate Sales, at Scott@YeaNetworks.com.

