Pharrell Williams' Homecoming

PHARRELL WILLIAMS has announced the return of his SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day music festival, art and cultural experience, to his hometown of VIRGINIA BEACH from APRIL 28th through 30th, 2023. Joined onstage by MAYOR BOBBY DYER and various officials, PHARRELL said SOMETHING IN THE AIR will continue its mission to "unite communities, celebrate diversity and empower everyone from the youth to small business owners."

Added WILLIAMS, “The demand for the festival in VIRGINIA BEACH and the 757 – among the people – has never wavered. If anything, it has only intensified. COLLEGE BEACH WEEKEND continues every year and the city of VIRGINIA BEACH leaders have been eager to reconcile and move forward. The environment is finally optimized for return and the announcement will delight everyone – from HBCU students across the eastern USA to the hundreds of small businesses who will play a role in the festival to the cities within the region and neighborhoods that will serve as hosts. I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in VIRGINIA BEACH, and the time is right to bring it back.”

Added MAYOR DYER, “It is exciting to be so close to the return of SOMETHING IN THE WATER in VIRGINIA BEACH. We sincerely appreciate Mr. WILLIAMS and his willingness to bring this marquee event back home!."

Full lineup and details to be announced soon, with three-day passes on sale at www.somethinginthewater.com on NOVEMBER 5th at 12p (ET). SOMETHING IN THE WATER is produced by LIVE NATION and IMGOING.

A presale for VIRGINIA BEACH "Locals Only" will take place in person starting at 10a (ET) at the VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER box office.

« see more Net News