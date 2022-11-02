Coming To Asia For First Time

IMAGINE DRAGONS, THE STROKES, GRETA VAN FLEET, DIPLO, ZHU, AP DHILLON, CIGARETTES AFTER SEX, JAPANESE BREAKFAST, MADEON and more are set to play at LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA.

Taking place on four stages over two days at MAHALAXMI RACE CIYRSE in MUMBAI, LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA will showcase more than 40 bands on JANUARY 28th and 20th 2023. Tickets are available at www.LollaIndia.com.

Apart from DIPLO and CIGARETTES AFTER SEX, LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA will mark the debut live performances in the country for IMAGINE DRAGONS and THE STROKES, as well as all of the international bands on the bill.

This marks the first time the world-class festival will take place on ASIAN shores, with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and more.

With the addition of INDIA, the global brand has grown to eight countries on four continents including the U.S, CHILE, BRAZIL, ARGENTINA, GERMANY, FRANCE and SWEDEN for the partnership between PERRY FARRELL, C3 PRESENTS and BOOKMYSHOW,

