Segment Revenues Flat

Canadian broadcasting, cable, and streaming company BELL MEDIA's third quarter operating revenue was flat year-to-year at C$719 million, with shrinking ad revenue -- down 2.3% -- offsetting increased subscriber revenue. BELL pointed to the economy and the non-recurrence of election, UEFA EURO CUP, and OLYMPICS revenue for the advertising decrease; digital revenues for the division rose 40%, credited to increases at SVOD service CRAVE. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was down 15.3% to C$182 million.

Parent BCE INC. saw operating revenues rise 3.2% to C$6 billion, with net earnings off 5.2% to C$771 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 1.2% to C$2.6 billion.

CFO GLEN LEBLANC said, "BELL's Q3 financial results highlight our consistent execution excellence and leading asset mix across all BELL operating segments, which delivered strong consolidated revenue growth of 3.2%. Despite sizeable costs related to storms and inflationary pressures absorbed in the quarter, our disciplined approach in balancing market share growth and financial performance resulted in a respectable adjusted EBITDA increase of 1.2%.

"Our strong overall performance was led by wireless, which grew service revenue and adjusted EBITDA by 7% and 7.8% respectively, reflecting our steadfast focus on higher-value subscriber acquisition, and continued robust residential Internet revenue growth of 8%. Although the advertising market was weaker this quarter due to the macroeconomic environment, total media revenue was stable year over year. This is a testament to BELL MEDIA's diversified asset mix, including a growing contribution from digital platforms, our breadth of programming and consistently high ratings for all our television properties.

"BCE's balance sheet remains very healthy with $3.5 billion of available liquidity, which includes $583 million in cash, a high proportion of fixed-rate debt, a substantial pension solvency surplus across our major defined benefit plans, and relatively low cyclicality for the majority of our revenues that helps to mitigate the financial impact of rising interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty. With three quarters of favourable consolidated results already reported, and a competitive position that's better than ever, we are on track to deliver on our 2022 financial guidance targets."

