AUDACY Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO has tapped RIDER as its new male imaging voice.

98 ROCK Brand Mgr. AARON ROBERTS said, “Finding RIDER has been a true gift! Having a dynamic voice that connects is key, now more than ever. It's great to have a true personality that gives us a wide range and style, making us heard and standing out from the rest.”

Dir./Imaging CHRIS RICE added, “RIDER cuts through but he’s relatable. He’s the dude our listener aspires to be or date.”

RIDER, whose voice is presently being heard on CNN's "Election Night in AMERICA" promos, is represented for radio imaging by CESD TALENT AGENCY and HOSS MANAGEMENT.

Hear samples of how RIDER's voice sounds on 98 ROCK imaging by clicking here.

