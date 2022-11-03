5 Stations Hit 99%

POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO (PAR) reports that it has nearly met its FALL fundraising goal, reaching 99.1% as of publication THURSDAY morning (11/3). The company expects that with gifts still coming in, it will reach its goal for the fundraisers, despite the impact of inflation on the markets served by PAR’s five stations.



“In a year that has seen economic challenges for so many families in our local communities, we are deeply grateful for the passionate donors GOD has provided to our stations,” said VP/Partner Services KAYLA SANDERS. “We are truly humbled by the many who are giving sacrificially, sometimes two and three times during a single fundraiser, to help keep us going strong.”



President EDDIE BAKER added, “That looks a lot like making sure donors all feel appreciated and reporting back on how their givin is changing lives.”



EVP BRIAN SANDERS emphasized, "PAR’s team does all of its own on-air fundraising with no contracted help, and I believe this is a contributing factor in PAR’s success."

