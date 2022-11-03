Merry

BENZTOWN is offering a package of holiday imaging and production elements, "CHRISTMAS In a Box," on a free, market-exclusive basis to subscribers of the company's library, and is also offering a free CHRISTMAS "Audio Pak" to all stations.

The "CHRISTMAS In a Box" package includes over 5,000 audio tracks, including "Behind the Songs" vignettes for popular CHRISTMAS songs. The first five stations signing up for a BENZTOWN library subscription will get free custom Santa liners voiced by LOS ANGELES voiceover talent and former KOST/LOS ANGELES morning host MARK WALLENGREN, and the first five existing library subscribers to contact BENZTOWN's MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com will get free custom WALLENGREN SANTA liners.

The free "CHRISTMAS Audio Pak" includes 50 audio elements, and the first 50 downloaders will get a free copy of consultant TRACY JOHNSON's new ebook "THE RADIO GUIDE TO CHRISTMAS PROGRAMMING & PROMOTION."

The packages are available through DECEMBER 23rd. Interested stations can subscribe to the BENZTOWN library and receive the free "CHRISTMAS In a Box" package by contacting MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600, and the "CHRISTMAS Audio Pak" can be accessed by clicking here.

