Another Way To Get Paid

SOUNDEXCHANGE has added another way to deliver royalty payments to registered creators, using mobile payment platform CASH APP.

"Meeting creators where they are with easy, accessible tech solutions is a priority for SOUNDEXCHANGE as we enter this next chapter in our journey to support creators," said Pres./CEO MICHAEL HUPPE. "As mobile payment apps have become increasingly popular, we've listened to our community to ensure that we are offering the payment options that best fit their needs. Today's announcement demonstrates SOUNDEXCHANGE's leadership in embracing the latest technology trends, and we are happy and excited to have CASH APP on board to launch this initiative."

Creators can still receive royalty payments via direct deposit in the U.S. and select international territories or by paper checks.

