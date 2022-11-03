11/3 Research

Every THURSDAY morning, Contemporary Christian song test scores are available from ALL ACCESS and MEDIABASE through RATETHEMUSIC.



You can sort scores and dig into age ranges here. After selecting the age range, make sure to click the "get report" button. Just know that it defaults to Persons 12+.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH shared, "This is valuable data for PDs and MDs who can't afford song testing."



Bookmark this page and set a reminder to visit every THURSDAY morning for the latest research.







