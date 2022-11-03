Ad-Free For Prime, Unlimited Customers

AMAZON MUSIC's move to offer ad-free podcasts to AMAZON PRIME and AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED subscribers will include thousands of ACAST's podcasts after the parties struck a deal for AMAZON to buy out the advertising inventory of the shows, allowing creators to be paid while leaving the shows ad-free on the AMAZON MUSIC platform for PRIME and UNLIMITED subscribers.

ACAST CEO ROSS ADAMS said, “Monetization in the podcasting space has diversified massively in recent years. At ACAST, a key part of our mission is to enable podcasters to make money from their craft in as many ways as possible. This deal allows us to spread the wealth in our industry to even more of our shows.”

AMAZON MUSIC Head of Podcasts/EUROPE, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND CRAIG STRACHAN added, “I am extremely excited that our PRIME members and AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED customers can now listen to the fantastic selection of ACAST podcasts ad-free, and at no additional cost. I’ve long been a fan of many of these podcasts and can’t wait to dive in. I look forward to our new relationship with ACAST.”

