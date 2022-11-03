Ceremony Streaming

The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME (TRHOF) will stream its induction ceremony SATURDAY (11/5) via social payment app PICKLEJAR. The two-hour event from the TEXAS MUSEUM OF BROADCASTING AND COMMUNICATIONS in KILGORE, TX will start at noon (CT), and will be available for $5 with tickets sold at www.trhof.net.

TRHOF Exec. Dir. DOUG HARRIS said, “When we first learned of PICKLEJAR’s revolutionary way of connecting fans and bands, we were intrigued by its application to our needs. JUDY LAKIN, TRHIOF inductee and PICKLEJAR Board Member, was able to connect the dots for us and bring this historic broadcast to life for our inductees and their families and fans.”

PICKLEJAR CEO JEFF JAMES added, “We are honored to be part of the celebration of these special TEXAS broadcasters who have impacted so many lives over the years. The event is a tribute to the innovation and forward-thinking creativity inspired by those who have carried our industry into the era to make PICKLEJAR a possibility. For that, we are grateful. A special thanks to 2022 Inductee ROGER ALLEN, who was a mentor to me and without him, I wouldn't be where I am today.”

