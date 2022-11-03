Starting Tomorrow

SIRIUSXM will launch SELENA GOMEZ RADIO, a limited-run channel curated by SELENA GOMEZ. SELENA GOMEZ RADIO kicks off TOMORROW (11/4) on channel 14 and the SXM app, coinciding with the release of her new documentary, "SELENA GOMEZ: MY MIND & ME" on APPLE TV+.

The channel will feature special commentary and notes from GOMEZ, along with hand-picked music from some of her favorite artists.

