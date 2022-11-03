Jones (Photo: Tracy Alison)

Singer-songwriter CAROLINE JONES has officially joined WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s ZAC BROWN BAND as a full-time member after five years of touring with them. She is the band’s ninth member, and first first female. JONES will continue her solo career in addition to her role with the band, which includes a performance on the NOVEMBER 9th CMA AWARDS.

The multi-instrumentalist first opened for the band on its 2017 tour, and was invited back for two more consecutive tours, becoming its staple opening act for three years. For their 2021 “The Comeback Tour,” she became a special guest band member, a role that extended into its current “Out In The Middle Tour.”

Frontman ZAC BROWN has become a mentor to JONES, co-producing her single, “So Many Skies” (featuring OLD DOMINION’s MATTHEW RAMSEY), which is in rotation on SIRIUSXM THE HIGHWAY. The song is from JONES’ independently released sophomore album, “ANTIPODES.”

