Performers For Dance Party Announced

The artist lineup has been announced for the fifth annual "'90s DANCE PARTY TO END ALZ," benefiting the ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION, set for NOVEMBER 13th at 6p (CT) at the WILDHORSE SALOON in NASHVILLE. Artists performing their favorite '90s songs will include BRAD PAISLEY, DIERKS BENTLEY with HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS, TRACY LAWRENCE, JAY ALLEN, KELLEIGH BANNEN, MELINDA DOOLITTLE, LINDSAY ELL, CHARLES ESTEN, and CHRISSY METZ.

Actor siblings KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY and ASHLEY WILLIAMS, along with their brother JAY WILLIAMS, will host the event with APPLE MUSIC's "TODAY'S COUNTRY RADIO" host BANNEN acting as emcee in addition to performing.

Tickets are available now.

