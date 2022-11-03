Droney (Photo: WCM)

WARNER CHAPPEL MUSIC has inked singer-songwriter PATRICK DRONEY to a global publishing deal. DRONEY is a SOUTH JERSEY native now living in NASHVILLE.

DRONEY commented, "I approach storytelling with reverence, and in regard to songwriting, believe that our unique truth is our power. Representing this truth in song connects the world intrinsically, as we all embody the same, but different, quintessence. There’s a responsibility here to help people articulate their states of heart and I’m proud to be working with the amazing team at Warner Chappell who champion this pursuit every day."

WCM NASHVILLE Sr. Dir./A&R CHRISTINA WILTSHIRE said, "PATRICK has become a force to be reckoned with. His timeless and evocative lyrics transcend genres and deeply connect with listeners. We’re excited he’s entrusted us to be on this journey with him."

WCM NASHVILLE Sr. Dir./A&R SPENCER NOHE added, "PATRICK is a writer’s writer and an artist’s artist. He is an exceptionally prolific talent who continues to raise the bar for himself and deliver timeless records."

« see more Net News