In his latest column for ALL ACCESS, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY takes a lesson in leadership from his winning hometown team, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL’s World Series contenders the PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES.

“There are so many parallels that can be drawn between a baseball team and a radio station,” SHOMBY writes. “You have your big stars, your power hitters, so to speak, in your morning and afternoon shows (syndicated or local). You have your ‘position’ players – middays and nights (local and voice tracked), and you have your bench – weekend/fill-in talent (in or out of market). No matter how few or how many, it’s still made up of a TEAM of air talent. As their leader, it is up to you to have them gel daily as a team.”

He then extracts four specific learning points from his team that he believes contributed to their unlikely spot in the 2022 World Series. Find out what they are in SHOMBY’s new column, “A Lesson In Leadership From An Unlikely Source,” in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

