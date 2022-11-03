Eskin

Longtime AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA host HOWARD ESKIN will be inducted TODAY (11/3) into the PHILADELPHIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME. ESKIN is being enshrined along with former PHILLIES shortstop JIMMY ROLLINS, boxer BERNARD HOPKINS, former EAGLES kicker DAVID AKERS, the late VILLANOVA men's basketball head coach ROLLIE MASSIMINO, former ST. JOSEPH'S men's basketball coach PHIL MARTELLI, TEMPLE fencing coach NIKKI FRANKE, former FLYERS GM KEITH ALLEN, and PENN rower SUSAN FRANCIS.

“It’s an honor to be selected and to be in such great company. Really overwhelming,” said ESKIN, who hosts weekends and serves as sideline reporter for EAGLES broadcasts. “They say do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life. As hard as I work, I have to admit, it is a labor of love.”

“Congratulations to our own HOWARD ESKIN on being named to the PHILADELPHIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “Few have made as much of an impression on this city’s sports media scene as HOWARD has, and this distinguished honor is a true testament of his outstanding career.”

ESKIN is already a member of the PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS HALL OF FAME, the BROADCAST PIONEERS OF PHILADELPHIA HALL OF FAME, and the PHILADELPHIA JEWISH SPORTS HALL OF FAME.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/16), another WIP personality, morning co-host AL MORGANTI, will be honored with the HOCKEY HALL OF FAME's ELMER FERGUSON MEMORIAL AWARD on NOVEMBER 14th.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be inducted in the HOCKEY HALL OF FAME, and a huge part of any success I have had is because of the fans of PHILADELPHIA,” said MORGANTI. “Having been on WIP for so many years and working at the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, I can attest that the emotional investment PHILADELPHIA fans make to their teams makes everyone raise their game. Thank you!"

“This is an incredible accomplishment for one of the most respected hockey minds in PHILADELPHIA,” said YADGAROFF of MORGANTI's honor. “On behalf of everyone at AUDACY, congrats to AL on this amazing honor! We are all very proud of you.”

