New Board Of Directors

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has announced its newly elected Board Of Directors for 2022-2023.

Elected to the Board of Directors are: SCOT CALONGE, JACKIE CAMPBELL, CHARLIE COOK, CYNDI FORMAN, MARGARET HART, DEANA IVEY, CHANDRA LaPLUME, CHRIS LISLE, CINDY MABE, LEE THOMAS MILLER, CURT MOTLEY, KRISTIE SLOAN, ADAM WEISER and RACHEL WHITNEY.

Newly appointed director-at-large members of the board include: GEORGE COURI, BENSON CURB, BEVILLE DUNKERLEY, BECKY GARDENHIRE, SHANNAN HATCH, JEREMY HOLLEY, FRANK LIDDELL, JON LOBA, SHAWN McSPADDEN, AUSTIN NEAL, BRIAN O'CONNELL, ROD PHILLIPS, KELLY RICH, TIM ROBERTS, SCOTT SCOVILL, SALLY SEITZ, LAURA VELTZ and CANDICE WATKINS.

ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE said, “We’re kicking off an exciting new chapter in the rich history of the ACADEMY with the relocation and opening of our new NASHVILLE headquarters, and the ACM Awards returning to PRIME VIDEO for an exclusive global livestream in MAY, as well as moving to the DALLAS COWBOYS’ world headquarters in FRISCO, TX for the first time. We’re so fortunate to have the dedicated group of individuals who have graciously agreed to serve on our Board of Directors.”

