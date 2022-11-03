Revenues Increase In Q3

Payments to the estate of the late ED CHRISTIAN impacted financial results for SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. in third quarter 2022, with the company reporting net revenues increasing 3.9% year-over-year but net income fell from $3.5 million to a loss of $104,000, which included $3.8 million in payments to the late founder's estate. Without the increased expenses, net income would have increased 7.9% to $3.7 million.

SAGA paid a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share and a special dividend of $2.00 per share on OCTOBER 21, 2022.

