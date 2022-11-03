-
Saga Revenues Up For Third Quarter
by Perry Michael Simon
November 3, 2022 at 10:09 AM (PT)
Payments to the estate of the late ED CHRISTIAN impacted financial results for SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. in third quarter 2022, with the company reporting net revenues increasing 3.9% year-over-year but net income fell from $3.5 million to a loss of $104,000, which included $3.8 million in payments to the late founder's estate. Without the increased expenses, net income would have increased 7.9% to $3.7 million.
SAGA paid a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share and a special dividend of $2.00 per share on OCTOBER 21, 2022.