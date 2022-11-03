Hood, Messina-Doerning & Frías (Photos: Hailey Heaton)

SECRETLY has added TRINITY HOOD and TONY MESSINA-DOERNING to it's LOS ANGELES based A&R team. Both will report to Sr. Dir./A&R EDDIE SIKAZWE. In addition, they RECENTLY hired LAURA "LAU" FRÍAS as the newest BROOKLYN-based A&R Dir. for DEAD OCEANS, JAGJAGUWAR, SADDEST FACTORY RECORDS and SECRETLY CANADIAN. She will report to VP/A&R JON COOMBS.

HOOD arrives at SECRETLY PUBLISHING from the Music Touring team at UNITED TALENT AGENCY, as well as a stint at GRAMMY AWARD-winner DEREK "MIXEDBYALI" ALI'S NONAME STUDIOS. MESSINA-DOERNING served as an A&R across the label roster of RICKY REED's NICE LIFE RECORDING COMPANY for the last four years. FRÍAS joins SECRETLY GROUP after six years at KOBALT MUSIC GROUP, where she worked on global initiatives across Synch Licensing, Publishing A&R and, most recently, Records A&R at AWAL.

SIKAZWE said, "I'm thrilled to welcome TONY and TRINITY to the SECRETLY PUBLISHING family as part of our A&R team. Their addition is another display of our commitment to providing first-class service to our writers. After multiple conversations with TONY and TRINITY, I have no doubt that they'll bring exciting and unique concepts to the team."

HOOD said, "I'm thrilled to join SECRETLY PUBLISHING and work alongside EDDIE and the rest of the team. SECRETLY PUBLISHING is home to numerous artists I've loved for many years - I'm especially excited to contribute to projects with those artists and new ones we'll love in time to come."

MESSINA-DOERNING added, "I've been a long-time admirer of the artists and music that SECRETLY GROUP has developed and championed over the years. I'm thrilled to be joining the team at SECRETLY PUBLISHING and look forward to supporting the incredible creatives we have across the roster, as well as bringing new folks into the SECRETLY community."

COOMBS said, "LAU has been an incredible addition to our A&R team here at SECRETLY. We've long admired her ability to find, champion, and develop future-thinking artists who are driving culture forward. She's the perfect addition to the team and I look forward to her witnessing future successes at SECRETLY GROUP."

FRÍAS added, "I'm delighted to join the SECRETLY family – the company is unmatched when it comes to true artist development. I have the utmost respect for SECRETLY GROUP's commitment to expand and diversify the independent space. I'm excited to bring a new perspective and be a voice for those who, like me, grew up very far from the industry and aspire to be part of the change."

« see more Net News