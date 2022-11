Gordon Ramsay Is 56 (Photo: motorsports Photographer / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (11/8) to KRP Music Marketing & Management’s KAREN RAIT, iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE SVPP and WVBZ/CHARLOTTE PD JT BOSCH, CUMULUS/COLUMBIA, SC OM BRENT JOHNSON, WMGV/GREENVILLE, NC APD BOBBY LANE, PLATINUM ADVERTISING & MARKETING Pres. CHUCK LUCK, retired CUMULUS/HUNTSVILLE VP/Market Mgr. RAY NELSON, PACIFIC RADIO GROUP COO CHRIS OSGOOD, DON CHAPPELL VOICES Pres. DON CHAPPELL, HOLLYWOOD’s JIMMY WALORZ, KLAC-A/LOS ANGELES APD BRIAN BLACKMORE, WSBY/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY’s KENNY LOVE, CORPORATE PUNISHMENT’s THOM HAZAERT, KCBI/DALLAS' MICHELLE McCONNELL, former KJSN/MODESTO's KARA FRANKLYN, iHEARTMEDIA/PENNSYLVANIA REGION SVPP DAVE HOVEL, EPIC RECORDS' KELLEY ASHTARI, broadcasting vet BILL CRAWFORD, WMGQ/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ JOEL KATZ, WNDV/SOUTH BEND’s JODEE WOODS, and to WPRO/PROVIDENCE’s J BUFF.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (11/9), ALL ACCESS’ JARRETT COTTON, ANGELA PERELLI COACHING Pres. ANGELA PERELLI, RADIO.COM OM, AUDACY VP/Programming and KRTH/LOS ANGELES PD CHRIS EBBOTT, former MERLIN MEDIA /CHICAGO VP/Programming ANDY FRIEDMAN, JK PROMOTION’s JON KONJOYAN, former WQMX/AKRON PD SUE WILSON, WBBV/VICKSBURG OM RON ANDERSON, WRXT/ROANOKE GM BARRY ARMSTRONG, KKBQ-KHTC/HOUSTON Creative Services Dir. PATRICK CAINE, KDAT/CEDAR RAPIDS MD RICK MARSHALL, former WHZT/GREENVILLE, SC’s JUSTIN TYME, WDRM/HUNTSVILLE and WAMZ/LOUISVILLE’s BRENT “DINGO “ CRANK, WESTWOOD ONE's JILL WEST, BINNIE MEDIA Dir./Country Programming CHRIS CLARE, and WDVD/DETROIT’s LAUREN CROCKER.

« see more Net News