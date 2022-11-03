Mantle

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES' long-running "AIRTALK" with LARRY MANTLE is moving up an hour starting MONDAY (11/7), shifting from 10a-noon (PT) to 9-11a. The move makes NPR's "MORNING EDITION" "AIRTALK"'s lead-in and displaces PRI and NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK's "THE TAKEAWAY" from the KPCC schedule; NPR and BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON's "HERE & NOW" will join the lineup for 11a-noon. MANTLE has hosted the show since 1985.

Chief Content Officer KRISTEN MULLER said, “In this new timeslot, LARRY and the AIRTALK team will be in a better position to set and frame the daily news agenda in LOS ANGELES as it emerges each morning. As the news and issues get more and more complex, ‘AIRTALK’ can be relied on for context and insights into the news of the moment, the people making it, and what might be coming next.”

