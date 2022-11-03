Bureaucracy... In Space!!

The FCC's International Bureau will become the Space Bureau and focus on the satellite industry and a new Office of International Affairs will take over statutory activities dealing with international communications regulation and licensing.

Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL said, "The satellite industry is growing at a record pace, but here on the ground our regulatory frameworks for licensing them have not kept up. Over the past two years the agency has received applications for 64,000 new satellites. In addition, we are seeing new commercial models, new players, and new technologies coming together to pioneer a wide-range of new satellite services and space-based activities that need access to wireless airwaves. Today, I announced a plan to build on this success and prepare for what comes next. A new Space Bureau at the FCC will ensure that the agency's resources are appropriately aligned to fulfill its statutory obligations, improve its coordination across the federal government, and support the 21st century satellite industry."

« see more Net News