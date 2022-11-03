Holiday Music Is Coming To Rochester

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP's AC WRMM (WARM 101.3)/ROCHESTER, NY will kick off the HOLIDAY GIFT OF MUSIC on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th. This year, the station is allowing listeners to pick the first song that will be played. Listeners can log on to www.warm1013.com to enter according to OM/PD MIKE MCCOY.

GM MIKE NINNIE said, “Our listeners love it and our advertisers love it. It’s our high honor to present this musical gift of the songs that stir the soul at this most special time of the year.”

WARM 101.3’s HOLIDAY GIFT OF MUSIC featuring exclusive and continuous CHRISTMAS music, will air from NOVEMBER 11th through DECEMBER 30th. A special preview is currently being streamed on the stations website at www.warm1013.com.

