COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) has announced a new industry honor, the GARTH BROOKS "No Fences Award." Named for BROOKS' 1990 album, "No Fences," the award will be presented by CRB to someone who has positively changed the industry, established high standards for measuring success, and demonstrated innovation, creativity and tenacity.

A committee of CRB board members and representatives from BROOKS' team will evaluate candidates, with the inaugural recipient being announced at a future COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS). Additionally, BROOKS will appear at CRS 2023 on MONDAY, MARCH 13th to discuss the collaboration with CRS and the last several years.

CRB/CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS said, "We all know about GARTH's monumentally successful career, which established this genre as popular, sustainable, and mainstream. What many don’t know, however, is that concurrent with his many personal accomplishments, GARTH BROOKS has given unwavering support for CRS during the past 30 years by showing up to CRS annually and creating innovative ways to engage, entertain and educate CRS attendees that perfectly match the 'Growth Through Sharing' mission of CRS. It's fitting that we honor GARTH's innovative, tenacious spirit with this newly established award bearing his name."

CRS 2023 will take place MARCH 13th–15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

