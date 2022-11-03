What People Are Talking About

FUTURI's TopicPulse is tracking the topics getting the most play on social media and in other news sources in battleground states during the run-up to TUESDAY's midterm elections and for the month of OCTOBER, the top keywords in those states (ARIZONA, GEORGIA, MICHIGAN, NEW HAMPSHIRE, NORTH CAROLINA, OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA, and WISCONSIN) were prices, inflation, gas, oil reserves, abortion (ROE), crime, RUSSIA and UKRAINE aid, and parents/schools.

The platform also determined that stories on the economy led engagement in every battleground state but OHIO, where social/civil rights stories led, ARIZONA, where climate change and retirement stories were ahead, and NEW HAMPSHIRE, where abortion rights and climate change led the rankings. But FUTURI also pointed out that none of the battleground states' engagement rankings followed national trends, which it said showed the importance of tailoring the tracking for each market.

The research also tracked mentions of prominent politicians, finding that JOE BIDEN and JEROME POWELL are the names most commonly associated with "inflation"; there is one mention of DONALD TRUMP for every three mentions of BIDEN, one of BARACK OBAMA or KAMALA HARRIS for every six mentions of BIDEN, and six mentions of RON DESANTIS for each mention of CHARLIE CRIST.

Finally, for the first three days of NOVEMBER, the most shared names on social media are JOE BIDEN, DONALD TRUMP, BARACK OBAMA, NANCY PELOSI, PAUL PELOSI, RAPHAEL WARNOCK, HERSCHEL WALKER, KARI LAKE, GREG ABBOTT, JOHN FETTERMAN, HILLARY CLINTON, MEHMET OZ, RON DESANTIS, KEVIN MCCARTHY, STACY ABRAMS, KATIE HOBBS, MANDELA BARNES, and BLAKE MASTERS.

