New Partnership

MOON PROJECTS has announced the launch of its publishing division in partnership with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC.

MOON PROJECTS founder MARY RAHMANI said, “I’m so thrilled to be launching the publishing division of MOON PROJECTS. WARNER CHAPPELL is one of the most trusted names in music publishing, and I am a huge admirer of their work. I could not be prouder to be working with them on this exciting joint venture, which will allow MOON PROJECTS to further its goal of supporting the artists and songwriters we love in an equitable and transparent way that encourages career longevity.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC SVP of A&R/Venture Partners RICH CHRISTINA said, “MARY is bringing a new and fresh approach to the industry with MOON PROJECTS and this joint venture will expand those efforts even more. We’re proud to be working together to ensure more songwriters and digital creators have a publishing partner that protects their best interests.”

