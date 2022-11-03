Radio Flat

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION, boosted by a 29% increase in digital revenue with the acquisition of 365 DIGITAL, reported net revenue up 21% year-over-year for third quarter 2022 to $241 million, but net income attributable to common stockholders fell 23% to $9.4 million (11 cents/basic and diluted share). Radio revenue was flat at $16.5 million, and television fell 2% to $35.7 million.

“ENTRAVISION continued to see progress in the third quarter of 2022, with revenue up 21% versus the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA also improved double-digits, increasing 12% year-over-year,” said Chairman/CEO WALTER ULLOA. “ENTRAVISION’s strength throughout the quarter was again driven by our digital segment, where revenue improved 29% versus the third quarter of 2021. In our television and audio businesses, political ad spend, in particular, continued to perform strongly.

“ENTRAVISION’s solid performance in the third quarter, together with our progress year-to-date, demonstrates the resiliency and growth of our business in a tough macro environment. We continue to strategically expand across the globe and now have operations in 40 countries across five continents in service of more than 7,000 clients. We are thoughtfully positioning our digital teams in emerging economies where ENTRAVISION’s unique offerings have a key first-mover advantage and where a critical mass of connected consumers exists alongside a growing advertising industry. We remain optimistic in finding multiple growth opportunities around the world for our digital business and look forward to sharing our progress as we continue to grow and expand globally."

The ENTRAVISION board also approved a quarterly cash dividend of 2.5 cents per share on the company's Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, payable on DECEMBER 30th to shareholders of record on DECEMBER 15th.

