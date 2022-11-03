Michael Rapino: Bullish On 2023 (Photo: LinkedIn)

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT's Q3 financial report showed the company's reported revenue up 63% to $6.2 billion, marking the return of concerts and live gatherings in the post-pandemic. The company's reported operating Income is up 95% to $506 million, with adjusted operating income rising 45% to $621 million and up 51% on constant currency basis.

LIVE NATION's year-to-date operating cash flow Is $928 Million, and its adjusted flow is up 88% to 996 million.

This past Q3 represents LIVE NATION's highest quarterly attendance ever with 44 million fans across 11,000 events, with 89 million fans attending 31,000 events year-to-date. Ancillary per fan spending growth is up 30% through SEPTEMBER at U.S. amphitheaters.

TICKETMASTER also delivered an all-time high gross transacted value of $7.3 billion, up 62% from the same quarter last year. Q3 sponsorship revenue is also up 59% driven by festivals and TICKETMASTER platform integration.

More than 115 million tickets were sold so far in 2022, up 37% from the same period in 2019, with double-digit increases in tickets sold for 2023 concerts vs this point in 2021 for 2022, excluding rescheduled shows.

Confirmed sponsorships for 2023 are up 30% vs year ago for 2022

Commented LIVE NATION President/CEO MICHAEL RAPINO, "Beyond these specific leading indicators, going into 2023, we expect we will drive growth in our concert business by adding more venues to our operated portfolio, continue increasing ancillary per-fan revenue and further our efforts to deliver market value for the show to artists. And in ticketing, we expect to benefit from these market pricing trends, while also continuing to globally add new clients to our world-class platform."

