WJKK (Mix 98.7)/Jackson, MS Unwraps Christmas Music
by Tom Cunningham
November 4, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
NEW SOUTH RADIO AC WJKK (MIX 98.7)/JACKSON, MS has rung the yule bells, and is now rolling all CHRISTMAS music through 12/25, with special branding “A PLACE TO CALL HOME FOR CHRISTMAS.”
As they’re in gift giving mode, MIX will give lucky listeners a chance to score a “Grand In Each Hand,” where someone not only wins $1000, but another grand for the charity of their choice.