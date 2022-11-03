Halls Have Been Decked

NEW SOUTH RADIO AC WJKK (MIX 98.7)/JACKSON, MS has rung the yule bells, and is now rolling all CHRISTMAS music through 12/25, with special branding “A PLACE TO CALL HOME FOR CHRISTMAS.”

As they’re in gift giving mode, MIX will give lucky listeners a chance to score a “Grand In Each Hand,” where someone not only wins $1000, but another grand for the charity of their choice.

