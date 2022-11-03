Kevin Liles: Speaking Out (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com

DRAKE, JOHN LEGEND, MARY J. BLIGE, MEGAN THEE STALLION and COLDPLAY, among others, published an open letter to lawmakers across the country to “Protect Black Art” and to limit how creative expression, specifically rap lyrics, can be used against defendants on trial.



The letter was published in the NEW YORK TIMES and the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION calling for an end to treating rap lyrics as confessions.

It was drafted and published by WARNER MUSIC GROUP and reads in part:



“Beyond the obvious disregard for free speech and creative expression protected by the First Amendment, this racially targeted practice punishes already marginalized communities and their stories of family, struggle, survival, and triumph.”

The #ProtectBlackArt movement began earlier this year with a CHICAGO.org petition, which has amassed nearly 65,000 signatures.

Commented 300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT Chairman/CEO KEVIN LILES, “For decades, a racial double-standard has been employed against Black and Brown hip-hop artists by turning their creative visions against them in courts of law. Enough is enough. If prosecutors are unwilling to end this practice on their own, then laws need to be passed that end this flagrant abuse."

Added ATLANTIC RECORDS Chairman/CEO JULIE GREENWALD, “Throughout history, artists have created characters and forged narratives that reflect the culture around them. That freedom of expression is essential to the creative process and the role of art in society. The harsh reality is that Black artistic creativity is being threatened at an unprecedented level, and we must make every effort to stop this unethical, discriminatory approach to prosecution.”

The list of diverse signatories includes companies and organizations like SONY MUSIC GROUP, AEG PRESENTS, LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, SPOFITY, the ACLU and the RECORDING ACADEMY, among others.

Other artists and songwriters who have signed the letter include 50 CENT, ALICIA KEYS, BLACK EYED PEAS, BROTHERS OSBORNE, CAMILA CABELLO, CHRISTIAN AGUILERA, COLDPLAY, DJ KHALED, ICE-T, MICHELLE BRANCH, MORGAN WALLEN and more.

CALIFORNIA Governor GAVIN NEWSOM recently signed a bill into law that would limit the use of hip-hop lyrics as criminal evidence in court proceedings.

This comes months after the high-profile arrests of ATLANTA-based rappers YOUNG THUG and GUNNA among more than two dozen individuals arrested by authorities on felony racketeering charges.

