Gone From Sacto

AUDACY Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO has decided to part ways with STROKE MASTRO and MIKEY MUSCATELLO's "That Damn Show."

IAN MASSENGAL was let go in the AUGUST RIF, while producer LARA NELSON remains with AUDACY.

Reach out to STROKE at StrokeMastro@gmail or MIIKEY, who is available to track shows, voice and/or image your station from his home studio at MikeyMuscatello@gmail.com.

