The 37th annual ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY is set to take place SATURDAY night at MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES.

Inductees include PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, DURAN DURAN, EMINEM, EURYTHMICS, DOLLY PARTON, LIONEL RICHIE and CARLY SIMON.

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD: JUDAS PRIEST, JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS

EARLY INFLUENCE: HARRY BELAFONTE, ELIZABETH COTTEN

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD: ALLEN GRUBMAN, JIMMY IOVINE, SYLVIA ROBINSON

Inductors and performers slated to appear include: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, PINK, SHERYL CROW, LENNY KRAVITZ, ALICE COOPER, MAREN MORRIS, ZAC BROWN, JOHN MELLENCAMP, THE EDGE, BRANDI CARLILE, OLIVIA RODRIGO, ALANIS MORISSETTE and MILEY CYRUS. SPRINGSTEEN is expected to induct his lawyer, GRUBMAN, while COOPER will introduce JUDAS PRIEST. MELLENCAMP, THE EDGE, P!NK and CROW are the other inductors, while RODRIGO, MORISSETTE, MORRIS and BROWN are "guests."

Said ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Chairman JOHN SYKES, “This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of Rock & Roll. Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction. EMINEM, DURAN DURAN, PARTON, RICHIE and SIMON were on the ballot for the first time. This is EMINEM’s first year of eligibility. This is the first year in the HALL’s 37-year history that six female acts will be inducted in one class.

The Induction ceremony will air at a later date on HBO and stream on HBO MAX, along with a radio simulcast on SIRIUSXM’s ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME RADIO channel 310 and SIRIUSXM’s VOLUME channel 106.

