Roundtable

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA's lineup of talk hosts will hold a roundtable discussion on ELECTION NIGHT (11/8) 6-8p (ET). Hosts SCOTT SLADE, ERIC VON HAESSLER, ERICK ERICKSON, MARK ARUM, SHELLEY WYNTER, and MALANIKA will participate in the event, "GEORGIA DECIDES: ELECTION NIGHT ’22," to be hosted by WSB Senior Political Anchor CHRIS CHANDLER. The station will follow the roundtable with longform coverage of the midterm election, both locally and nationally via CBS NEWS RADIO.

Dir./Branding And Programming KEN CHARLES said, “This roundtable discussion serves as our pre-game show to the speeches, final results and memorable political moments that make election night important in ATLANTA, our state, and around the country.”

VP/Market Manager JALEIGH LONG added, “This all-star line-up defines first-class election coverage. I’m proud of the entire WSB team for this important and unique conversation."

« see more Net News