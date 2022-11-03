WSB: Georgia Decides

For the first time in the station’s 100-year history, COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A/WSBB-FM talk hosts will come together on election night for a roundtable conversation. The special, airing live on NOVEMBER 8th from 6-8 p (ET), will feature WSB hosts SCOTT SLADE, ERIC VON HAESSLER, ERICK ERICKSON, MARK ARUM, SHELLEY WYNTER and MALANIKA, hosted by WSB Senior Political Anchor, CHRIS CHANDLER.

Said WSB Director Of Branding And Programming KEN CHARLES, “This roundtable discussion serves as our pre-game show to the speeches, final results and memorable political moments that make election night important in ATLANTA, our state, and around the country.”

Following the "GEORGIA Decides: Election Night ’22," WSB will pivot to longform coverage of the ’22 midterms with live interviews and local coverage from reporters throughout the metro, plus reactions and results from across the country, including from the important races in PENNSYLVANIA, NEVADA with reporters from the CBS RADIO NEWS NETWORK.

Added CMG ATLANTA RADIO VP/Market Manager JALEIGH LONG, “This all-star line-up defines first-class election coverage. I’m proud of the entire WSB team for this important and unique conversation."

