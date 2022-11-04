Trademark Case

THE CROMWELL GROUP is suing FUSION RADIO, LLC for trademark infringement, unfair competition, and cybersquatting, alleging that FUSION's use of "PARTY 103" as the slogan for Hip Hop/R&B WPAY-A-W231EF/TOLEDO infringes on CROMWELL's federal trademark registration for the format formerly on WPRT/NASHVILLE in 1996-2005 and currently used for a Top 40 charts format and licensed to other stations.

The suit, filed in U.S. DISTRICT COURT in NASHVILLE, seeks a permanent injunction, transfer of the party1033,com domain to CROMWELL, and undetermined damages.

« see more Net News