Her Second Podcast For iHeart

Businessperson and reality show personality BETHENNY FRANKEL is launching a second podcast for iHEARTPODCASTS, this one a rewatch show for the show on which she first became famous, "THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK." "REWIVES," posting weekly on MONDAYS, debuts NOVEMBER 14th with ELISABETH MOSS as the first guest and JERRY SPRINGER, SUZE ORMAN, KEVIN NEALON, BARSTOOL SPORTS' DAVE PORTNOY, and TIKTOK creator GRIFFIN JOHNSON among future guests.

“Through thoughtful, humorous and intelligent conversations, ‘REWIVES’ will explore real-life issues including family, fame, finances and friendship, through the lens of the HOUSEWIVES series,” said FRANKEL, who also hosts "JUST B WITH BETHENNY FRANKEL" for iHEART. “This podcast is an entertaining, emotional ride -- one like no other show on the air.”

“BETHENNY’s ‘JUST B’ podcast has seen tremendous success on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK with tens of millions of downloads to date,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “We are excited to now introduce ‘REWIVES’ to listeners. BETHENNY’s commentary on the franchise reaffirms how she became one of the most thought-provoking and honest voices in entertainment.”

