Validated

MAGELLAN AI's attribution platform has been validated as a third party partner by SPREAKER, iHEARTMEDIA's podcast hosting platform, allowing ad campaigns on SPREAKER's network to use ATTRIBUTION BY MAGELLAN AI data.

"We are dedicated to enabling the podcasters on SPREAKER to have access to industry-leading data and analytics," said SPREAKER Head of Partnerships and Enterprise Sales MATTIA VERZELLA. "We are happy to support MAGELLAN AI as they continue to grow the podcast space through valuable third-party attribution and metrics."

"We are excited to empower SPREAKER users to utilize ATTRIBUTION BY MAGELLAN AI to gain access to in-depth information about advertising campaigns" said MAGELLAN AI Head of Publisher Partnerships JIM BALLAS. "By connecting attribution data with the robust data that we already aggregate, advertisers and brands will be able to gain even greater insights into the power of podcast ads."

