CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101FIVE)/ATLANTA raised more than $25,000 for BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO ATLANTA with its NEW COUNTRY CLOSE-UP concert headlined by RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN. The show was held on TUESDAY (11/1) at VARSITY PLAYHOUSE before 1,000 fans.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO ATLANTA Pres./CEO DAVID JERNIGAN said, “We are so grateful to CUMULUS MEDIA, NEW COUNTRY 101FIVE, and especially to KANE BROWN for their generous gift to the BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO ATLANTA. It is our mission to ignite the unlimited potential of kids and teens through engaging environments. This donation will directly benefit thousands of young leaders in our clubs who have a passion for music and arts and could one day become the next KANE BROWN.”

CUMULUS ATLANTA VP/Market Mgr. SEAN SHANNON said, “We’re proud to partner with KANE BROWN in providing NEW COUNTRY listeners with an intimate evening of great music that raised $25,000 for such a great organization.”

PD MIKE MOORE added, “We were thrilled to partner with KANE BROWN and our friends at RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE to provide Country music fans with such a unique and special evening while raising money for a wonderful organization like the BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO ATLANTA.”





