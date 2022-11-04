Hurricane Ian Fundraiser

LYNYRD SKYNYRD will headline "BOOTS ON THE SAND," a HURRICANE IAN benefit concert at HERTZ ARENA in ESTERO, FL on DECEMBER 1st, hosted by JIM BREUER and featuring performances by TED NUGENT, IRA DEAN, BRIAN KELLEY, and TRACY LAWRENCE, with more to be announced in coming weeks.

"You know we are a FLORIDA band and true FLORIDIANS," said LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s JOHNNY VAN ZANT. "We have grown up with hurricanes being a part of our lives. HURRICANE IAN did major damage, and people lost loved ones and everything they had. The folks in LEE and COLLIER COUNTIES took the direct impact of the storm. Guitarist RICKEY MEDLOCKE and our tour manager both live in FORT MYERS. We couldn’t sit by and not try to help people in a time of need."

