Coming Back In '23

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM will be bringing back the GEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' GAB RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE at the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA's GRADY SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM MAY 15-24, 2023. The program has been on hold during the pandemic but will be returning in 2023.

“We are delighted to have the GAB RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE make its return after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “Collaborating with (GAB Pres.) BOB HOUGHTON and the GEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS enables us to bring this world-class program to life in the SOUTHEAST and further develop the next generation of broadcasters.”

HOUGHTON said, “I believe that this is one of the most impactful things that we have accomplished at the GAB. This program is the opportunity to cultivate that passion and turn it into a career. I am thrilled we are doing it in GEORGIA, with our partners at the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA and the NATIONAL RADIO TALENT SYSTEM. This program is fantastic for the overall good of our industry, and our hope is that it will be done all over the country.”

