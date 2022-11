Brown (Photo: Diwang Valdez)

RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN has been announced as the fourth and final headliner for the 11th annual COUNTRY ON THE COAST music festival JUNE 1-4, 2023 in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. BROWN joins previously announced headliners MORGAN WALLEN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, and HARDY.

The full lineup for the four-day festival will be announced FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th.





