URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA’s retired syndicated host TOM JOYNER will be back hosting his “FANTASTIC VOYAGE” CRUISE MAY 20-27, 2023, sailing out of FORT LAUDERDALE with STEVIE WONDER as one of the performing headliners. The cruise will stop at the ports of COZUMEL, CAYMAN ISLANDS, and JAMAICA. The "Ultimate Party with a Purpose" cruise will support the TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION's program of scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

JOYNER said, “I am so excited that STEVIE WONDER is performing on the TOM JOYNER, FANTASTIC VOYAGE next year. It will be a truly once in a lifetime epic event for the cruisers who come on the cruise to Party with a Purpose to help raise money for HBCU scholarships."

More performers and seminars will be announced soon. Find out more here.

