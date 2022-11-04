Preston (Photo: Facebook)

Former CUMULUS MEDIA Country KLUR/WIICHITA FALLS, TX host "SCOTTY P" PRESTON passed away WEDNESDAY (11/2) at 64 due to complications from cancer. NBC affiliate KFDX-TV and FOX affiliate KJTL-TV/WICHITA FALLS report that PRESTON (real name SAMUEL SCHERER) had been in and out of hospice care since AUGUST following a brain cancer diagnosis in 2021.

PRESTON was originally diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in 2016 and had faced five Stage IV terminal cancer diagnoses since 2016. Despite his diagnosis, PRESTON remained on-air on KLUR for several months until he was no longer able to do so.

Several fundraisers were held for PRESTON by the WICHITA FALLS community to help offset the cost of his cancer treatment. PRESTON returned the favor, organizing a fundraiser in 2021 for ARCHER COUNTY toddler RIPLEE VEITENHEIMER, who was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer at just one-year-old.

Click here to watch a video tribute to PRESTON.

