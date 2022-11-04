Paramore

PARAMORE Will launch a North American Arena tour in 2023, hitting 26 cities with support from BLOC PARTY, FOALS, THE LINDA LINDAS and GENESIS OWUSU. The tour will kick off on MAY 23rd at SPECTRUM CENTER in CHARLOTTE, NC and makes stops at NEW YORK’s MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, TORONTO’s SCOTIABANK ARENA, AUSTIN’s MOODY CENTER, LOS ANGELES’ KIA FORUM, SEATTLE’s CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA and more before wrapping up in ST. PAUL, MN at XCEL ENERGY CENTER on AUGUST 2nd.

A portion of ticket sales for all North American shows will be donated to SUPPORT + FEED and REVERB. SUPPORT + FEED takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. In addition to partnering with REVERB for a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more. Click here for ticket information.

In other news for the band, PARAMORE’s sixth studio album THIS IS WHY will be released via ATLANTIC RECORDS on FEBRUARY 10, 2023. They performed their latest single "This Is Why" on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON LAST NIGHT (11/3). Click here to watch the performance.

« see more Net News