Sold

SNE BROADCASTING, LTD. is selling Portuguese WHTB-A-W229DC (RADIO VOZ DO EMIGRANTE)/FALL RIVER, MA to RVDE, LLC for $200,000.

In another filing with the FCC, DAVID BARTON is selling his 100% interest In COUNTRY GOLD BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of Classic Country KNEU-A-K228FR/ROOSEVELT, UT and Adult Hits KCUA (92.5 JACK FM)/MAESER, UT to STEVE EVANS (51%) and LISA EVANS (49%) for $320,000 plus discharge of claims.

« see more Net News