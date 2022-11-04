Proud Parents

Country singer-songwriter SARAHBETH TAITE and her husband, COLBY SHAW, announced the birth of their first child, born on OCTOBER 27th.

"ISLA SUNDAY SHAW joined us right on time on 10/27/22 and made me a mama," said TAITE. "At 6lb 4oz, she entered the world more perfect than we ever could have dreamed her to be. My husband, COLBY, is already the best dad in the world and watching him love her has been the biggest joy of my life. We are soaking in every single moment with our angel girl and really appreciate all the prayers we’ve received over the past couple of weeks as we prepared to meet her."

TAITE, who signed her first publishing deal when she was just 14 and moved to NASHVILLE at age 17, released her latest single, "Right On Time," on OCTOBER 14th. She is managed by ROUNDHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT

« see more Net News