Special Programming Before The CMA Awards

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) and ABC will celebrate “The 56th Annual CMA Awards" by offering special programming leading up to WEDNESDAY (11/9) night's show. Prior to the show, airing live on ABC from BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE, Country music fans will have a front-row seat to the lives of Country stars.

Special programming includes ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO THE CMA AWARDS, airing SATURDAY (11/5) and SUNDAY (11/6), a 30-minute special from NASHVILLE featuring interviews with CMA AWARDS nominees MIRANDA LAMBERT, LOCASH, MADDIE & TAE and LAINEY WILSON. (Check local listings for times.) On ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY, SATURDAY from 9a-12p (ET), the ESPN show will feature CMA AWARDS host LUKE BRYAN joining as celebrity guest picker. On MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WITH PEYTON AND ELI, MONDAY (11/7) at 8:15p (ET) on ESPN2 and ESPN+, CMA AWARDS co-host PEYTON MANNING welcomes BRYAN as a special guest.

ON THE ROAD TO THE CMA AWARDS, airing MONDAY from 10p-11p (ET) on ABC, will feature KANE BROWN, RUSSELL DICKERSON, WYNONNA JUDD, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MARTINA McBRIDE, CARLY PEARCE and WILSON. ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! on TUESDAY (11/8) at 11:35p (ET) will feature a performance by BRELAND, and on WEDNESDAY, a performance from WILSON.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA (GMA) on WEDNESDAY will feature KEITH URBAN performing and BRYAN and MANNING giving a behind-the-scenes look at awards show rehearsals. Fans can also catch an early reveal of the CMA AWARDS winners for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year during GMA’s WEDNESDAY broadcast. On THURSDAY (11/10), GMA's LARA SPENCER will share interviews with the night’s CMA AWARDS winners.

Finally, ON THE RED CARPET LIVE AT THE CMA AWARDS will stream pre-show coverage on HULU on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th from 6:30-8p (ET) from just outside BRIDGESTONE ARENA. The first hour wil also stream on OnTheRedCarpet.com and ABC-owned television stations’ 32 connected TV apps across streaming platforms AMAZON FIRE TV, APPLE TV, ANDROID TV and ROKU. It will be followed by a simulcast from 7:30-8p (ET) on ABC-owned stations in NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, CHICAGO, PHILADELPHIA, SAN FRANCISCO, HOUSTON, RALEIGH and FRESNO, and ABC affiliates (check local listings).

