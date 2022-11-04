Going Christmas

CHRISTMAS has come early to INDIANA as ADAMS RADIO GROUP Adult Hits WWFW(103.9 WAYNE-FM)/FT. WAYNE, IN. has flipped to holiday music as “The CHRISTMAS Station.”

WWFW PD JJ FABINI tells NEXSTAR MEDIA WANE-TV/FT. WAYNE, IN, “We started receiving messages weeks ago asking when we would start playing CHRISTMAS music. Then, we went online earlier this week and asked our listeners when THEY wanted us to start, and the response was overwhelming. 99% of the responses said they wanted us to begin right away, so, here we are. It seems like people are really looking forward to getting into the CHRISTMAS spirit as soon as possible this year.”

